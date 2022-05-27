Avaii Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,636 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,408,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,705 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,840 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,708,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.24.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.76. 585,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,572,336. The stock has a market cap of $524.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

