Avaii Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,739,000 after purchasing an additional 720,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,264 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,028 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,703,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,914,000 after acquiring an additional 255,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,861,295. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.00. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.99 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

