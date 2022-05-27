Avaii Wealth Management LLC Invests $629,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.6% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,973,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 818,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares in the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in PayPal by 892.4% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 62,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 56,397 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.74. The company had a trading volume of 498,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,908,631. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.73. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

