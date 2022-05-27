Avaii Wealth Management LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,164,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,128,000.

SOXX traded up $12.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $424.30. 21,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,881. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.37. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $377.33 and a 1 year high of $559.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

