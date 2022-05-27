Avaii Wealth Management LLC Takes $421,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,480,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,658,000 after acquiring an additional 58,505 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,884 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after acquiring an additional 179,352 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,940. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.56. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $228.00 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

