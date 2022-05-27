Avaii Wealth Management LLC Takes $725,000 Position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000.

CLSA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 471,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,511. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $27.73.

