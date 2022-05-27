Avaii Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.38. 29,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,829. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.98 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

