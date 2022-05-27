Aventus Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (AVT)

Aventus (AVT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00003665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aventus has a market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $122,296.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,179.16 or 1.00004318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001714 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus (AVT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

Buying and Selling Aventus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

