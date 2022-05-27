Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of AVID opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

