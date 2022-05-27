AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 17.08.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at 9.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is 12.13. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of 5.95 and a 52 week high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.15. The firm had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 66.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 33.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 102.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

