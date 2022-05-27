Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Chairman Bernardo Hees Acquires 28,334 Shares

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 28,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,895,548.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,833,243.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bernardo Hees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Bernardo Hees bought 26,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $185.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.38. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,117,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $2,913,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

