Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

Shares of AYRWF traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.40. 168,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AYRWF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayr Wellness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.