Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $73.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.71. Azenta has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a net margin of 301.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

