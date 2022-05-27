Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up to $13.89

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $14.31. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 669 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

The firm has a market cap of $731.76 million, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92.

Azure Power Global ( NYSE:AZRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $60.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. On average, analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,096,000 after buying an additional 9,999,691 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 13,759,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,592,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 73,694 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,056,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,516,000 after purchasing an additional 546,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 234,393 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

