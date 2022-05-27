B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.46.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $20.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

