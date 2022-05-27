B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RILYP stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.