B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RILYP opened at $25.25 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

