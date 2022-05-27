Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) CEO Sells $3,605,000.00 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.43 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $296,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 151.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.