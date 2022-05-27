Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 73,318 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.6% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Stryker by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1,461.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after acquiring an additional 114,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.49. 36,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.97. The firm has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $224.02 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

