Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $28.91 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

GOOG stock traded up $89.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,255.51. The company had a trading volume of 108,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,503.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,694.92. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

