Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,793 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

In other news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.16. 51,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.57. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

