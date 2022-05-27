Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 84,008 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 84,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after buying an additional 1,329,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Ares Capital by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,768,000 after purchasing an additional 989,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4,675.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after acquiring an additional 895,453 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,840,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

ARCC traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 277,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,891. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

