Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 101,505 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,505 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of YETI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,714,000 after acquiring an additional 30,994 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of YETI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,160,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 802,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,504,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YETI. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

NYSE YETI traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.10. 98,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.94. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

