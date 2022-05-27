Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 111,033 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,033 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 133,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 140,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,005. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

