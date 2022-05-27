Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 120,673 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.79. 66,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $142.68 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

