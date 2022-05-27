Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 30,583 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,583 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.31.

NYSE SPOT traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,380. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -152.99 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.88. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

