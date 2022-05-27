Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 91,961 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 32.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 312.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.66. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.