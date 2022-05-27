Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 274,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,839,575 shares.The stock last traded at $5.36 and had previously closed at $5.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.40 ($5.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.60) to €6.30 ($6.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.28) to €6.40 ($6.81) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 305,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

