Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 274,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,839,575 shares.The stock last traded at $5.36 and had previously closed at $5.34.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.40 ($5.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.60) to €6.30 ($6.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.28) to €6.40 ($6.81) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.
The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.
