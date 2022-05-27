Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 386,778 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $177,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 85,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 85,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 64,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,505,656. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $295.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

