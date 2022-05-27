Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 324,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,993,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,672,000 after purchasing an additional 386,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in Bank of America by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 85,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. 1,462,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,505,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $298.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.