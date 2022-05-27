Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.53. 12,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,822. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $95.37 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.081 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after buying an additional 1,541,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,902,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,438,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

