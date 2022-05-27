Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BMO. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$148.54.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$135.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$90.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$121.76 and a 12-month high of C$154.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$140.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$142.03.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.5699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.