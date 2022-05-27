Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BNS traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $66.68. 26,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BNS shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

