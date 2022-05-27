Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$92.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.61.

NYSE BNS opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average is $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

