Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$97.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.61.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.801 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

