Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Director Acquires $24,030.00 in Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) Director Edward Patrick Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $24,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,030. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $24.97 on Friday. Bank7 Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank7 by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank7 by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Bank7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

