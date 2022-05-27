Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Director Acquires $24,030.00 in Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) Director Edward Patrick Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $24,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,030. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $24.97 on Friday. Bank7 Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87.
Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank7 by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank7 by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Bank7 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
