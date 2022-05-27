Barclays Boosts Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Price Target to $70.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.50. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
