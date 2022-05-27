Barclays Boosts Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Price Target to $70.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.50. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,357,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

