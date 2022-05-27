Barclays Cuts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $124.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.38.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.41 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.61 and its 200 day moving average is $133.47.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

