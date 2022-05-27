Barclays Cuts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $240.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LII. Stephens dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lennox International from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $279.10.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $208.48 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a one year low of $198.71 and a one year high of $354.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 153.38% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,266.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,292 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $64,763,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lennox International by 52.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,641 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $19,570,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,781 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lennox International by 776.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,893 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

