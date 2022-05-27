Barclays Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $161.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $161.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $132.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.24.

NYSE:BABA opened at $94.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average is $113.79. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

