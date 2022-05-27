Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:BMD)

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc (LON:BMD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BMD opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.89) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.88. The stock has a market cap of £230.78 million and a PE ratio of 3.42. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 87.50 ($1.10).

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

