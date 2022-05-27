Base Resources (LON:BSE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Base Resources from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 50 ($0.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 35.40 ($0.45).

Base Resources stock opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 13.54 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The company has a market cap of £203.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.01.

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

