Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($68.09) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAS. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €79.00 ($84.04) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($68.09) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €70.00 ($74.47).

BAS opened at €50.79 ($54.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Basf has a twelve month low of €46.47 ($49.43) and a twelve month high of €69.52 ($73.96). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

