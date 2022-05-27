Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Trading Down 3.2%

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $15.66. Approximately 17,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 26,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $273.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a positive return on equity of 45.38%.
About Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL)
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Battalion Oil (BATL)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.