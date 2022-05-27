Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Trading Down 3.2%

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.66 and last traded at $15.66. Approximately 17,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 26,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $273.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a positive return on equity of 45.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATL. Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Battalion Oil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 953,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Battalion Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Battalion Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. CM Management LLC raised its position in Battalion Oil by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 123,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Battalion Oil by 4,505.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 601,087 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

