Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

BHC opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $35,393.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,328.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

