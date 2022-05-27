Beaconlight Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 127,017 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,000. Synovus Financial comprises about 2.1% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Synovus Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,879,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,577,000 after purchasing an additional 111,870 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,411,000 after acquiring an additional 143,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,682,000 after acquiring an additional 213,661 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 57,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.