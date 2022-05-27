Beaconlight Capital LLC Sells 9,542 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Beaconlight Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 9,542 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CEO Peter M. Kern acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $129.97. The stock had a trading volume of 64,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,041. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.64. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.76 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

