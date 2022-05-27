Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $91.31

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €91.31 ($97.14) and traded as high as €96.78 ($102.96). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €95.38 ($101.47), with a volume of 245,764 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is €94.37 and its 200 day moving average is €91.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BEI)
