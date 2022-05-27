BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $31.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.90 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

