Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €82.20 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €82.20 ($87.45) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($51.81) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR FME opened at €56.68 ($60.30) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €50.98 ($54.23) and a 52-week high of €71.14 ($75.68).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.